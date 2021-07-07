Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 7, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto visited Uganda on Tuesday to witness the opening of a vaccine manufacturing facility in Matuga, Wakiso District.

Ruto was in Uganda under the invitation of Uganda President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who accompanied him to the facility to be constructed by the Dei Group manufacturing company.

In his speech, Ruto said that the commitment to buying locally manufactured vaccine doses at a large scale will ease African countries’ import bills, enhance their export earnings and sustainably boost the ordinary people’s health status.

“We are keen to build partnerships with other African countries to move the continent away from only packaging and labeling of drugs to the restructuring of its market to focus more on upstream production,” he said.

However, bloggers Robert Alai claims the second in command was in Uganda to plan on how to overthrow President Uhuru Kenyatta from power.

“Basically, Uganda plans to overthrow Kenyan leadership.

Watch Museveni’s moves.

“That’s where Ruto’s hopes lie,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

