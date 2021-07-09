Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 9, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has effected changes in Jubilee Party ahead of the Kiambaa by-election after losing multiple by-elections that saw party members call for changes.

Speaking yesterday, Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, confirmed that the head of state strengthened the party to keep pace with other parties before the by-election and 2022 General Elections.

Tuju who took the blame for the party’s losses in by-elections conducted in Kiambu and Nakuru Counties, however, played cagey with the changes arguing that they were normal and paramount to all associations.

“Yes, the team was strengthened but I cannot confirm the details you are asking me to. We are not rebranding but realigning,” Tuju stated.

Sources privy to the changes detailed that the National Management Committee (NMC) approved the new lineup.

Osman Hassan, Kamau Mbugua, and Titus Ngahu were appointed Senior Directors for the Outreach, Legal and Elections team.

Wambui Gichuru was appointed Acting Executive Director while Albert Mwemusi retained his position as the party’s Communications Director.

NMC reportedly met the five officials on Friday, July 2 at a retreat in Nairobi where they discussed new strategies that would ensure the team attracts members, voters and stays in touch with the youth.

The new strategies include; Recruitment of members and activating the party leadership at the constituency and county level, opening new party offices, rebranding, realigning the secretariat and regional offices.

Others include building new coalitions, organizing retreats for all members, highlighting Jubilee Party’s achievements and supporting Uhuru’s fight against corruption.

The Kenyan DAILY POST