Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 28, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has secured a whopping Ksh20 billion investment for the Big Four Agenda on his first day in the United Kingdom.

The deal from the UK Government includes a Ksh8.7 billion for 10,000 green affordable homes which are also among President Kenyatta’s deliverable pillars on affordable housing under the Big Four Agenda.

“This £132 million (Ksh20 billion) package of new UK-Kenya deals from the UK government and British firms will support investment in the region, including building new green affordable homes, connecting households to clean energy, and boosting manufacturing,” UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab stated.

“This package of investments will create new jobs and unlock new opportunities for the UK and Kenyan businesses by strengthening the relationship between Nairobi and the City of London,” he added.

According to the World Bank, Kenya has a housing deficit of more than two million units, with more than 60% of urban households living in slums.

Uhuru will be in the UK Capital, London, for three days and will co-chair the Global Education Summit alongside the country’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The event will raise over Ksh500 billion (USD5 billion) channeled towards improving access to education worldwide. Uhuru will also announce multi-million deals aligned with his Big 4 Agenda.

The Kenyan head of state will also grace an event at West London’s Kew Gardens, to celebrate the Kenya-UK Year of Climate Action, and Kenya’s leadership on climate change in Africa ahead of COP26.

The two leaders, Boris and Uhuru, held several virtual tours and meetings in 2021 to discuss education and development agendas.

Uhuru and Kenyan delegates were forced to undergo mandatory Covid-19 tests before flying to the UK after Kenya was listed in UK’s Red List.

England defended the move, stating that it was adamant about protecting its Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and Royal Family members who would interact with Uhuru and his entourage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST