Wednesday, July 21, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has moved to consolidate his Mt. Kenya support base and fence it off from Deputy President William Ruto’s intrusion ahead of the 2022 General Election.

According to sources, Uhuru has directed the leaders to meet and discuss challenges facing the region, among them Ruto’s growing influence, split vote effect, and Speaker Justin Muturi coronation.

Local leaders will meet at Kenya Methodist University on Saturday, July 24.

Agriculture CS Peter Munya confirmed that the meeting was part of Uhuru’s plan to secure the region from intruders.

“We cannot afford to be in the opposition as we were under previous governments.”

“There should be nothing like Mt Kenya East or Mt Kenya West,” Munya reiterated.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, who added that the team will analyse tactics that will lock out leaders who are out to take advantage of the region’s voters.

“Our numbers mean something and we need to make that count. We shall unite the region with other progressive forces to achieve our long-term interests,” Kinyanjui stated.

Among those in attendance will be Governors Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Martin Wambora (Embu), Mwangi wa Iria (Murang’a), Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri), Kiraitu Murungi (Meru), former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo and local leaders.

The meeting comes nearly a month after the same leaders held talks at a private location in Mt Kenya prior to the Kiambaa by-election in which UDA’s John Wanjiku trounced Jubilee’s Kariri Njama.

Waiguru and Murungi had warned the ruling party that it is losing touch with the local citizens and needed to rebrand ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST