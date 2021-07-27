Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 27, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta may have no choice but to hand over power to Deputy President William Ruto immediately after the election next year.

This was revealed by Garissa Township MP Aden Duale, who has called on the president to prepare to hand over power two days after the general election on August 9, 2022.

Speaking yesterday, Duale said no one has power to postpone the election next year, not even President Uhuru Kenyatta, noting that timelines are well captured in the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

“The election will be held on the ninth of August 2022.”

“If you are not prepared to face the candidature of William Ruto, do not look for an excuse.”

“Nobody can postpone the election, not even President Uhuru Kenyatta,” he said.

He urged Uhuru to follow what former Presidents Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki did in 2002 or else there will be trouble.

He noted that people will revolt if Uhuru refuses to relinquish power to Ruto peacefully after the election, ruling out the possibility of the postponement of the election.

“According to the Constitution, an election can only be postponed when this country goes to war with another country… even that option is not available” he added.

Duale was responding to COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli who called for the postponement of the 2022 polls until the BBI referendum is held.

The Kenyan DAILY POST