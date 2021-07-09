Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 9, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has come to the rescue of the sinking National Super Alliance (NASA) in a bid to avert its split ahead of the 2022 General Election.

According to reports, Uhuru invited ODM leader Raila Odinga and his Wiper counterpart Kalonzo Musyola at State House on Tuesday to broker a truce between the two former political partners in 2013 and 2017.

State House spokesperson Kanze Dena confirmed the reports, saying Uhuru is unhappy with the NASA leaders’ continued attacks as he hopes to unite them and extinguish his Deputy, William Ruto’s dream of succeeding him.

“The president was concerned about their public attacks, which he observed were not good for the unity he desires for the country ahead of next year’s General Election,” she said.

The coalition which brings together Raila Odinga (ODM), Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) is on its deathbed after three of its co-principals publicly vowed to quit the coalition if Raila Odinga will not support one of them.

Earlier on, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu urged the four principals to consider working together in the 2022 General Election, warning that a NASA split could easily hand William Ruto victory.

Uhuru has also assured the NASA principals that he will support one of them for president in 2022 if they remain united.

The Kenyan DAILY POST