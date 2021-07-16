Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 16, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has been dealt a severe blow in the war against corruption.

This is after the court handed former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich a major victory in the Arror and Kimwarer dam scandal case.

The presiding judge, Magistrate Douglas Ogoti, dropped two charges against Rotich, who is the main suspect in the dam scandal.

He stated that the prosecution failed to demonstrate how the charges were linked to Rotich.

The judge argued that the charges levelled against Rotich lacked specificity as to the actual facts demonstrating what was offended under the ACECA (Ant-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act) and under Public Finance Management (PFMA) Act.

Rotich was initially facing 20 charges which means he would now have to battle 18 other charges in connection to tender fraud that emanated from the Arrow and Kimwarer dams.

Rotich was replaced as Treasury CS in 2016 after he was sucked into the dams scandal following the alleged misuse of funds in the two dam projects overseen by Italian construction company CMC Di Ravenna, whose directors have been charged in absentia.

This major win for Rotich came just months after Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji decided to charge him afresh.

He is facing charges of conspiring to defraud the state together with Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) boss David Kimosop, former Chief Economist Kennedy Nyakundi, Jackson Kinyanjui and Titus Muriithi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST