Sunday, July 4, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta is secretly assisting his deputy, William Ruto, to win the presidency in 2022.

As things stand, Ruto remains unstoppable when it comes to clinching the presidency in 2022.

Political pundits have even said that Ruto is the next President of Kenya unless something drastic happens before 2022.

Commenting on social media on Sunday, Ahmednasir said Ruto is in pole position to succeed Uhuru because the President is not allowing other leaders like opposition leader Raila Odinga or Okoa Kenya leaders to come up with a strong candidate to face Ruto.

Ahmednasir maintained that the Son of Jomo is making sure Ruto is his sole opponent and therefore weakening Raila and OKA leaders.

“The biggest impediment to the BIRTH of either a strong single candidate or a unified front against DP Ruto is H.E UHURU.

“Uhuru by DESIGN ensures that he is Ruto’s SOLE opponent and will not allow either Hon Raila to escape his tight headlock or the One Kenya Alliance to flourish!,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

