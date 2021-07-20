Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 20, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party on Monday held a heated, 5-hour meeting at its Pangani headquarters to discuss the Kiambaa by-election loss.

The closed-door meeting comprised members of the National Management Committee and legislators from Mt. Kenya who were in charge of the Kiambaa campaigns.

According to sources, Jubilee legislators in the meeting blamed Secretary-General Raphael Tuju and Vice-chair David Murathe for mismanagement of the party, leading to the Kiambaa by-election loss.

The two are said to have been asked to refrain from making political statements and concentrate on running day to day operations of the party.

The members claimed that Tuju and Murathe’s constant statements are giving the party a bad name, and making them appear weaker.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is said to have been angered with the public spat witnessed in the Jubilee party after the Kiambaa by-election loss with some Jubilee members calling for an overhaul in the party leadership.

But in an address to the press after the meeting, Jubilee Vice-chair David Murathe dismissed reports that the party is in shambles.

“Stop looking for blood, there is no blood. You have just been told it’s democracy.

“Everybody has a democratic right. For people who really feel we could have done better, it is their right to feel that way,” Murathe told the press.

From the meeting, the party resolved that they will protest the Kiambaa by-elections loss, in which Deputy President William Ruto’s candidate won, calling for a recount of the votes.

It will also organize a retreat for elected Jubilee MPs allied to Uhuru.

The meeting intends to seek ways of regaining lost ground, especially in the Mt. Kenya region.

It also intends to make sure that members are actively involved in party affairs.

