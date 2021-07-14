Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 14, 2021 – Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi, has termed President Uhuru Kenyatta as a professor of politics but very poor in managing the country’s economy.

In his new book Beyond Politics: A Conversation with Kiraitu Murungi, which was launched on Monday, Kiraitu said since his election in 2013, Uhuru has focused on politics and performed poorly on the economy, casting him differently from his predecessor Mwai Kibaki.

Kiraitu, in his appraisal of the President, says Uhuru’s style of leadership and approach to issues of governance and politics is way different from Kibaki.

He says that while Kibaki had a hands-off approach to power, “ruled like a pope, giving power to others”, Uhuru is much hands-on.

“Kibaki was distant, aloof and discreet. Uhuru is warm, pleasant, and connects easily with the masses,” Kiraitu says in the book authored by veteran journalist Njeri Rugene.

On whether the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI), for which Uhuru is a key campaigner, is crafted to take Raila Odinga to State House, the governor says the drive would lose its acceptance if it became a means of carrying people to power.

“BBI had to serve the best interests of all Kenyans.

“As Meru governor, I said my litmus test would be whether the BBI will transfer more resources to counties or not,” he said.

