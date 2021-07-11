Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 11, 2021 – Police in Kiambu County have dealt both President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto a severe blow after canceling rallies for both United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Jubilee parties ahead of the anticipated by-election in Kiambaa.

This is after both rallies were scheduled to be held at Karuri Primary school at the same time.

Confirming the cancellation, Kiambu Deputy County Commander Ali Nuno affirmed that two rival events couldn’t take place at one venue.

Nuno also cited security reasons as another factor for the cancellation of both rallies.

However, Murang’a Senator Irung’u Kang’ata, a staunch supporter of Deputy President William Ruto, said that UDA had booked the venue in advance.

The two rallies were aimed at ramping up support for their candidates in the hotly contested Kiambaa and Muguga by-elections slated for Thursday, July 15.

The Kiambaa by-elections will see a face-off between Jubilee’s Kariri Njama and UDA’s John Njuguna while in Muguga there will be a clash between Jubilee’s Githinji Mung’ara and UDA’s Kamau Thumbi.

According to many politicians and pundits, the two by-elections will be a litmus test for the 2022 General elections, where both parties will expect to field candidates in different fields.

The Kenyan DAILY POST