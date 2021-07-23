Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 23, 2021 – The Jubilee Government has allowed outlawed Mungiki sect members to terrorise Nyeri County residents, going by an incident in Mathira constituency on Thursday.

According to reports, Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, had convened a meeting with several people from his constituency to discuss the way forward in terms of the region’s political arena.

Gachagua, who has been campaigning for Deputy President William Ruto to clinch the country’s top seat in 2022, had some hard time after people linked to the dreaded sect raided his meeting.

A feeble attempt by the notorious Mungiki leader one Mr. Mbatia to disrupt the exercise was thwarted by women who chased him away.

“I am getting very concerned by the activities of this Mungiki leader who is always armed with a knife and works closely with the County Commissioner.

“Mathira people and I will resist the revival of the Mungiki sect by the County Commissioner,” Gachagua said

“The County Commissioner and the police should fight organized criminal gangs, not encourage them. I have given credible intelligence to the police that this Mungiki leader is behind the abduction and murder of seven Boda Boda riders in Mathira.

“Nothing has been done and the killers remain free,” Gachagua added.

The incident came a few hours before Gachagua was arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives over a Sh 12 billion corruption syndicate.

Gachagua is currently cooling his heels at one of the police stations in Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST