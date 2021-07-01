Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 1, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has up to November 2021 to resign as Jubilee’s Deputy Party leader as President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga move closer to finalizing the merger between Jubilee and ODM.

According to Jubilee Deputy Secretary-General Joshua Kutuny, Ruto’s allies, who have declared they won’t move out of Jubilee until 2022 when Uhuru’s tenure ends will also not be spared.

Kutuny noted that Ruto’s post (Deputy Party Leader) will be integral in the ODM-Jubilee negotiations and the talks may stall if Ruto is included in the agreements.

“We are going to have a meeting this Friday, June 2 as the party’s technical team. This will give us the way forward on areas we need to focus on.

“We have a clear strategy that will shock many people when the right time comes.”

“The President has an elaborate plan that will completely destabilise any Opposition that will be facing his team,” Kutuny alleged.

Jubilee plans to organise retreats and workshops to revitalise the party after its members lamented that Jubilee was broken and was losing touch with the common mwananchi.

Ruto has been hesitant about moving out of Jubile but has openly supported the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The DP publicly stated that he would move to UDA at the right time.

“It would be the biggest act of betrayal if I was to walk away from eight million Kenyans who voted for us,” Ruto stated on his Jubilee ouster.

The Kenyan DAILY POST