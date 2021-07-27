Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 27, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Kenyan delegates were forced to undergo mandatory Covid-19 tests like ordinary people before flying out to the United Kingdom.

In a statement, England defended the move stating that it was adamant about protecting its Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and the Royal family members who would interact with Uhuru and his entourage.

This comes as the United Kingdom has retained Kenya and other nations on a Red List Alert and banned their citizens from travelling into the country, owing to Covid-19 transmissions.

“The whole delegation took Covid-19 tests and were exempted from quarantine.”

“The tests were mandatory for everyone in Uhuru’s delegation, including the President, ahead of the UK trip,” a UK official stated.

England demanded the group be subjected to Polymerase Chain Reaction tests (PCR) which detect early symptoms of Covid-19.

Uhuru was vaccinated with the Astrazeneca vaccine in March 2021, at State House Nairobi in the full glare of cameras and urged Kenyans to follow suit to curb the spread of the virus.

He also ordered the Cabinet and other government officials to be vaccinated.

The President will be in the UK for three days and will co-chair the Global Education Summit alongside the UK Prime Minister.

The event will raise over Ksh 500 billion (USD5 billion) channeled towards improving access to education worldwide.

He will also announce multi-million deals aligned with his Big 4 Agenda.

Uhuru will finally grace an event at West London’s Kew Gardens, to celebrate the Kenya-UK Year of Climate Action, and Kenya’s leadership on climate change in Africa ahead of COP26.

The two leaders, Boris and Uhuru, have held several virtual tours and meetings this year, to discuss education and development agendas.

The Kenyan DAILY POST