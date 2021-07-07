Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 7, 2021 – Yesterday, President Uhuru Kenyatta stunned Kenyans after he opened several hospitals in Nairobi County at night.

Uhuru, who was in the company of Nairobi Metropolitan Service Director (NMS) General Badi, opened two level 2 hospitals at Gichagi in Kangemi and Gatina in Kawangware as well as level 3 hospitals in Mukuru Kwa Rueben, Tassia Kwa Ndege and Our Lady of Nazareth in Mukuru Kwa Njenga.

Uhuru ordered the hospitals to offer 24-hour services to city residents but it’s now emerging that he might have engaged in a PR exercise to fool Kenyans.

A concerned Kenyan shared a video of a hospital that he opened in Kangemi, which was not operational today, despite promising Kenyans that the hospitals will start operating immediately.

Patients who flocked to the hospital today to seek medical services were turned away since there were no doctors to attend to them.

Cyprian Nyakundi led Kenyans in questioning whether Uhuru was just engaging in a PR exercise to look for political mileage-something that he has perfected since 2013.

Here’s the video shared on Twitter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.