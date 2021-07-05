Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 5, 2021 – The Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) has dismissed reports that its officers had raided anti-BBI lawyer John Khaminwa’s offices on Saturday morning.

In a statement, EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak distanced the commission as well as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government from the raid, with the commissioner referring to the reports as totally unfounded.

Speaking to the press after the incident, the veteran lawyer asserted that his participation and subsequent proceedings in the court of appeal were on a lawful, legitimate, and truthful basis.

Khaminwa also confirmed that the raid was indeed conducted by two individuals who claimed to be officers of the state, adding that he thinks that they may have not been officers with permits from the state.

While the two individuals who identified themselves as officers never made away with anything, they asked for money from Khaminwa’s assistant who, however, did not give in to their demands.

The now-dismissed raid followed Khaminwa’s participation in the BBI appeal case where he directly rebuked President Uhuru Kenyatta for leading the country without following the basic principles of law and court orders, with reports alleging that this could have been what led to the raid.

Earlier, the LSK President, Nelson Havi had responded to the news of the EACC raid by stating that they will fight back fiercely.

The Kenyan DAILY POST