Monday, July 5, 2021 – The Jubilee Party Leadership has announced that the party will rebrand itself ahead of the 2022 elections.

In a meeting attended by Vice-Chair David Murathe, Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, and Deputy Party leader Joshua Kutuny on Friday, the party leaders stated that the rebranding process will be complete by September 2021.

The party intends to change party colours and symbols associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

Red, yellow, white, and black are the colours of the two main parties under President Kenyatta and William Ruto that merged to form the Jubilee Party in January 2013.

The red and white are the dominant party colours of The National Alliance (TNA) while the yellow and black were United Republican Party colours.

“We are considering rebranding the party to have an independent identity now that the United Republican Party is out,” said Kutuny, the former presidential advisor.

Kutuny further stated that the new party logo would capture present realities.

The rebranding will also see the changing of the party’s logo: a monochrome image of two hands believed to represent the merger between the two party leaders.

In addition, the party will also change the party slogan, “Tuko Pamoja” which translates to “we are together”.

The relationship between the president and his deputy has deteriorated after the handshake between the President and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

