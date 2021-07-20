Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 20, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, may have conned Kenyans into believing they had fallen out, but in the real sense, the two are working together to the downfall of the NASA coalition.

This was revealed by Makueni Senator and Wiper Democratic Movement Vice-Chairman, Mutula Kilonzo Junior, who claimed that he believes that President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto are taking the NASA coalition for a ride.

According to Kilonzo, Uhuru and Ruto may be pretending to have fallen out to weaken the NASA coalition.

He cited the collapse of the BBI process due to a court order, as well as the Kiambaa by-election to prove his point – arguing that oftentimes, whoever is endorsed by the incumbent regime ends up losing.

“The by-elections you saw in Kiambaa were all treachery.”

“They just changed their colours from red to yellow.”

“Yet you think it was something of significance.”

“They are pushing us (NASA) to the wall in the pretense that we are in unity with them.”

“They want us to face the humiliation of endorsement politics,” he added.

Mutula observed that the estranged Building Bridges Politics (BBI) was in limbo because of this tactic being employed by the ruling Jubilee Party and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) associated with the Deputy President.

He further stated the future of the BBI project, which is currently in court, does not seem to be bright because of the same tactics that he claims Jubilee and UDA are using.

