Wednesday, July 14, 2021 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has advertised a tender notice for ballot papers to be used in the general election and Referendum.

On Wednesday, IEBC placed an advertisement in the local dailies calling on merchants to forward their tender applications to supply ballot papers for the general election and the Referendum.

The agency in the advert asked traders to forward their applications via email to the procurement department.

“IEBC invites sealed tenders for the Supply and Delivery of ballot papers; Register of Voters; Statutory Election Result Declaration Forms to be used at the polling station,” the advertisement read in part.

“Election and referendum result declaration forms to be used at the constituency, county and national tallying centre on a three-year framework contract,” it continued.

This placement in the dailies indicated that the electoral agency is preparing to hold the BBI Referendum even though the Appellate Court has not read its verdict on the matter after the High Court declared the process null and void.

Here is the photo of the advert

