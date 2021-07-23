Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 23, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto may have taken the 2022 election too seriously after it emerged that he intends to seize power by hook or by crook.

Speaking in Tana River County, COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli sensationally claimed that Ruto was planning to use violence to reject the outcome of the 2022 General Elections.

According to Atwoli, Ruto was importing weapons from Uganda to cause anarchy in the country and Yoweri Museveni was helping him.

He urged Raila, who was present, and President Uhuru Kenyatta to be wary of Ruto’s alleged plot.

“Raila, kindly keep your eyes on Ruto. He will reject the outcome which may lead to a crisis in the country. He is importing firearms,” Atwoli alleged.

In response, Ruto’s Communication Director, Emmanuel Talam downplayed Atwoli’s accusations and urged him to report the matter to the authorities.

“Let him report the matter to the nearest police station,” Talam stated.

At the same time, Atwoli warned Kenyans against voting for Ruto, specifically Mt. Kenya residents, who he argued will be betrayed once he gets into power.

