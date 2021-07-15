Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 15, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has sounded a warning to Deputy President William Ruto and his Tangatanga team for defying the party and campaigning for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, John Njuguna Wanjiku.

Despite being members of Jubilee, Ruto and several Jubilee lawmakers have been campaigning for UDA instead of Jubilee candidate, Kariri Njama.

Speaking on Thursday, Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, said immediately after the by-election, all those Jubilee MPs, senators, and MCAs campaigning for UDA candidates will be shown the door.

Ngunjiri further warned the Tangatanga lawmakers against serving as UDA agents, telling them that this will be used against them to expel them from the party.

“Tanga Tanga MPs cannot be agents of UDA because they are Jubilee MPs – and if they got such a letter, we – as Jubilee – will have documentary evidence we can use to throw them out of the Party,” Ngunjiri stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST