Saturday, July 17, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has advised President Uhuru Kenyatta on what to do after Deputy President William Ruto embarrassed him badly in the just concluded Kiambaa by-election.

During the high-stakes by-election, Jubilee Party candidate, Kariri Njama, was thrashed by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, John Njuguna Wanjiku.

Kipkorir, who commented on his Twitter page on Friday, said the Head of State should avoid such humiliations because Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga cannot allow themselves to be humiliated in their backyards.

The flamboyant lawyer advised Uhuru to fix the situation in his backyard and ensure he doesn’t lose any election because it is a major humiliation to even those supporting the president outside his backyard.

“PM Raila Odinga’s Party will never lose elections wherever Luo Nation is in Kenya.

“DP William Ruto’s party will never lose elections wherever Kalenjin Nation is.

“That President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Party keeps losing elections in Kikuyu Nation is Big Issue he should fix & fix pronto,” Kipkorir wrote on his Twitter page

