Friday, July 16, 2021 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has declared United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, John Njuguna Wanjiku, as the Kiambaa MP-elect.

Wanjiku won the seat with 21,773 votes against Jubilee’s Kariri Njama who garnered 21,263 votes.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Wanjiku attributed his victory to God.

”God bless Kiambaa, God bless Kenya!” the tweet reads.

Besides Wanjiku and Njuguna, other candidates in the race were Richard Njoroge of The New Democrats Party, Isaac Karomo( Federal Party of Kenya), Willie Mbugua (Independent), David Mugo (Independent), Evans Wainaina, and Njoroge Harrison (Independent).

The tallying of votes in the by-election was briefly suspended by IEBC on Friday.

At the time of suspension, Wanjiku was leading with 21,401 votes against Njama’s 21,057 votes.

Njama called for a recount of votes in Kawaida and Muchatha polling stations alleging fraud.

His supporters caused chaos at the main tallying centre at Karuri High School as they shouted at IEBC officials.

However, police calmed down the situation and the vote tallying exercise continued on Friday morning.

The Kenyan DAILY POST