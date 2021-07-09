Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 9, 2021 – The search of the missing former KDF officer and security expert Mwenda Mbijiwe has taken a new twist after his friend who was last spotted with him was also reported missing.

Mathew Muhatia’s family claimed that they have not heard from their kin since June 12, the day Mbijiwe also mysteriously disappeared.

They filed a missing person’s report at Muthangari Police Station on June 18, six days later.

The two were reported to be very close friends who spent time together at Muhatia’s home in Kawangware and his upcountry home in Kitale.

Muhatia’s second wife, Cynthia Salome, described him as a prayerful and family-oriented man but discreet and withdrawn at times.

The Kawangware resident reportedly told his family that he was a taxi driver, a claim he never substantiated and one they never doubted.

Before Mbijiwe went missing, the two met at Muhatia’s home where they talked for over an hour inside the ex-Kenya Air Force commander’s car.

Salome even interacted with Mbijiwe and laughed about the two families going on vacation.

“I made him supper and prepared him water to shower when he returned that evening,” Salome recalled.

On the fateful day, June 12, Mbijiwe reportedly called Muhatia at 4 am to remind him of a planned meeting between the duo.

The wife contacted him at around 3 pm after Muhatia failed to notify her of his whereabouts.

“When I called him, he didn’t pick the call but returned an hour later.”

“He assured me they were okay and sent Ksh300 for supper,” she narrated, adding that Mbijiwe could be heard laughing in the background and interrupting the conversation.

Muhatia’ phone went off a few hours later. Desperate to locate him, Salome called him multiple times but couldn’t reach him. The first wife, Everlyne Muhatia who lives in Kitale, called Salome and told her that she also couldn’t trace him.

A few days later Mbijiwe’s car was found parked along the Kamiti Corner area, Kiambu County. Muhatia’s car was found abandoned along Mai Mahiu Road, Nakuru County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST