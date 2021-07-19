Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 19, 2021 – The investigations into the sudden death of killer Cop, Caroline Kangogo, have taken another turn.

This is after her father Barnaba Kibor disowned her alleged suicide note which was found saved in her mulika mwizi phone that she was using to evade police dragnet after killing two people, among them a fellow police officer.

Speaking yesterday, retired Corporal Barnaba Kibor noted that he could not ascertain whether the text messages that were doing rounds on social media platforms had been authored by Kangogo since a sim card was not found in the phone before it was taken by the police.

“There is no one who has confirmed that it is my daughter who killed the victims.”

“Had we found her alive, she could have clarified if and why she killed them,” he concluded.

In the alleged suicide note, Kangogo explained the reasons for killing the two men as well as the reasons for ending her life so abruptly.

Her body was found in a bathroom at her parents’ place on Friday morning with a bullet wound on the head.

The Kenyan DAILY POST