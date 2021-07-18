Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 18, 2021 – Kieni MP, Kanini Kega, has blamed Jubilee Party top leadership over the party‘s humiliation in Kiambaa during the just concluded by-election.

During the high-stakes by-election, Jubilee Party candidate Kariri Njama lost to United Democratic Alliance(UDA) candidate, John Njuguna Wanjiku, who had the backing of Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking on Saturday, Kega blamed Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, party Vice-Chairman, David Murathe and the party’s National Chairman, Nelson Nzuya.

Kega said the three failed to show up on the ground and offer support to the Jubilee candidate in Kiambaa.

“We must ask some of the officials to leave. The officials did not offer the necessary leadership,” furious Kega said.

Kega said if the three fail to resign in the next one week, Jubilee Party members will forcefully evict them from the Jubilee House.

“We will evict them by force,” Kega said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST