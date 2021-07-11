Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 11, 2021 – Struggling Mombasa singer, Brown Mauzo, has raised eyebrows after he failed to attend Vera Sidika’s gender reveal party that was hosted in Nairobi.

Brown Mauzo is the man behind Vera Sidika’s pregnancy and so, fans expected him to attend the hyped party.

However, he was no show at the exclusive party.

He has also not posted anything on his social platforms concerning the party, leaving Netizens wondering whether their young marriage is facing problems.

The retired socialite is expecting a baby girl.

Here are photos and videos of the lavish gender reveal party that was hosted in Karen, Nairobi.

