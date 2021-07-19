Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 19 July 2021 – Socialite Amber Ray has raised eyebrows after she dropped Jamal’s name, giving a hint that their hyped marriage could be facing problems.

After the controversial socialite got married to the youthful businessman, she changed her name to Amber Ray Jamal on her Instagram page.

However, she removed Jamal’s name on her bio over the weekend, leaving fans wondering whether she is planning to walk out of her dramatic marriage with the flamboyant businessman.

Amber Ray’s latest move is a shock to Netizens since she has been branded Jamal’s favourite wife.

It also comes just a few days after Jamal said that he will not divorce Amira no matter what happens.

