Thursday, July 22, 2021 – Embakasi East parliamentary aspirant and UDA strategist, Francis Mureithi, has been arrested.

He was arrested during a midnight raid at his home in Nairobi.

Mureithi, who is an ally of Deputy President William Ruto, is reported to have coordinated UDA’s logistical needs in the Kiambaa by-election where UDA humiliated President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Jubilee Party.

UDA Communications Representative Wanjohi Githae confirmed that the politician was being transferred to Western Kenya where he would be arraigned in court.

He is accused of being involved in an accident in the Western part of the country but some of his supporters insist that the matter was settled amicably.

“He was arrested because of some issue in Western Kenya but our team is on it. He was arrested in Nairobi overnight while at his home.”

“He will be arraigned in Western but Police have not communicated.”

“Our lawyers are still trying to find out.”

“We saw the police arrest without giving full information so we are still trying to find out,” stated Githae.

Mureithi lost the Embakasi East Parliamentary seat to ODM’s Babu Owino after the Supreme Court of Kenya upheld the latter’s victory during the 2017 General Election.

Since then, the aspirant has had run-ins with law enforcement, including a 2020 arrest where he was charged over Ksh300 million fraud.

