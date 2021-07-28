Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade) is a State Corporation under the National Treasury whose mandate is to implement, operationalize and manage the Kenya TradeNet System and Trade Facilitation.

The Agency is committed to supporting the empowerment of the youth, in line with Government’s youth initiative, by providing opportunities to young graduates to help them gain knowledge and skills in their respective professional calling through short-term internship programs.

We currently have limited Apprentice/Internship/attachment opportunities in the following disciplines:

PROJECTS DEPARTMENT (1)

Job Title: Intern

Station: Nairobi

Reports to: Manager Projects

Responsibilities

Attend and participate in Project and Operations meetings to gain in-depth

understanding of the Organization’s operations and projects.

Assist in scheduling and coordination of Project and Operations meetings by writing and distributing

Ensure weekly project status updates are received at the Projects

Maintaining an issue log of issues raised and action taken in Project and Operations

Assist in drafting reports and proper record keeping as envisaged in the ISO

Assist with any Project deliverables as advised by Manager

Liaise with Communications office by highlighting any news worthy stories from the Department for the weekly newsletter.

Assist in coordination and scheduling of activities within the Department as advised by the Manager

Perform any other duty that may be assigned in support of the Projects

Qualifications

Should be a Kenyan Citizen aged between 20 and 35 years;

Should be available full time for the duration of the program (3 months);

Should be a continuing student or have graduated within the last five (5) years with Bachelor’s Degree in Project Management, Information Technology, Economics, Business Administration, Computer Science, Social Sciences or related field from an accredited Institution and be in possession of the relevant

Be Computer Literate and have strong communication skills

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates should submit their applications including curriculum Vitae, copies of certificates & testimonials and National ID to The Chief Executive Officer, Kenya Trade Network Agency, 1st Floor, Embankment Plaza P.O. Box 36943-00200, NAIROBI through email: vacancies@kentrade.go.ke or through post office by July 30,2021.

KenTrade is an Equal Opportunity Employer – Persons with disability are encouraged to apply.

Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification and ONLY selected candidates will be contacted. The Agency does not charge any fee for this process.