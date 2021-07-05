Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Our client GlaxoSmithKline Ltd, one of the world’s leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare company is seeking to recruit a HR Project Trainee

Duration: 6 months

Responsibilities

Provide transactional HR support across all processes i.e. onboarding, offboarding

Support internal client groups with responses to queries and provision of advice and guidance

Manage the employee interface, ensuring understanding, compliance and satisfaction with HR Policies and processes mitigating risk

Own the data quality of our systems and ensure appropriate follow-up with employees / line managers to secure this

Maintain records in HR systems to ensure entries are updated for payroll and other key HR processes

Liaise with external suppliers as appropriate to deliver HR services

Support continuous improvement activities to further simplify and standardise processes

Key HR Capabilities

HR Service Delivery – Drive and deliver effective HR services across business units in order to deliver successful business outcomes.

HR Governance and Risk Management – Understand clear operating principles, structure and accountabilities and apply to HR activity so as to ensure HR risks are mitigated, company reputation is protected and related financial, fiduciary, legal and policy duties are carried out.

Systems and Processes – Understand GSK standardized HR systems and processes in depth and apply that knowledge in an efficient, consistent and responsible way ensuring effective outcomes with a continuous improvement mindset.

Qualifications

University degree in Human Resource or its equivalent

How to Apply

Send your updated CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 9th July 2021. Clearly indicate the title on the subject field.

Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted