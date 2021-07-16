Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 16 July 2021 – It’s a tragic ending for Caroline Kangogo after she reportedly committed suicide at her parents’ home in Elgeyo Marakwet.

According to reports, the deceased cop did not speak to anyone on reaching her parents’ home.

She went straight to the bathroom where she allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself in the head.

Here are heart-breaking photos of the cop’s body being moved to the mortuary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.