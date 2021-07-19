Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 19 July 2021 – Popular Kenyan actress, Catherine Kamau, better known as Selina, has revealed that weight loss supplements don’t work.

While interacting with her fans during a question-and-answer session, the former Mother-In-Law actress disclosed that she tried using the supplements when she was struggling with weight after giving birth but they didn’t work.

After the weight loss supplements backfired, she was forced to enroll in the gym last year and so far, she has managed to get rid of unwanted baby fat.

The popular actress advised ladies to work out and avoid going for shortcuts.

This means that Vera Sidika has been scamming women with the weight loss supplements that she hawks online.

Below are screenshots of Selina’s posts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.