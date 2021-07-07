Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 7, 2021 – DJ Moz, a renowned gospel disc jockey and TV host, has revealed why he chose a vasectomy.

Speaking during a forum that was discussing matters to do with contraception, the veteran deejay, who is among the pioneers of the Kenyan gospel music industry, said that he decided for the sake of his wife.

“I’m married and I have been for 13 years. The reality is that the burden of family planning had always been on my wife.

“Na pia mimi nilikuwa ule msee wa CD haibambi (I honestly did not enjoy using a condom), not that there is anything wrong with using a condom for contraception,” he said.

Moz, a father of three, said contraceptive pills affected his wife and that’s why he opted for a vasectomy since they had no plans of adding more kids.

“My wife had been on the pill for the longest time and it was also not good for her and I knew it was affecting her.

“She and I had this [family planning] conversation from time to time and we had agreed that it had to stop.

“We had come to the point where we now had three kids and the cycle had to stop… So vasectomy became an option,” he added.

He further said that he still functioning normally and encouraged married men to go for a vasectomy.

