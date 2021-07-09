Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 09 July 2021 – Timon Omondi, a naughty student from St Joseph’s Rapogi Secondary School in Migori County, is trending on Twitter after using an ingenious method to break into the school kitchen with his boys.

The student lied to the school cook that he was being summoned by the deputy principal and when the cook went to the deputy principal’s office, Omondi mobilized his boys and broke into the kitchen, where they stole 65 loaves of bread.

A video that is going around on social media shows the rogue student being whipped mercilessly by the Deputy Principal after masterminding the theft.

Here’s the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.