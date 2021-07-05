Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 5, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has cancelled his much anticipated Ukambani tour as details emerge on what prompted the Head of State to make such a move.

According to one of the local dailies, Uhuru cancelled the two-day tour over Covid -19 pandemic.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta cancels planned two-day tour of Ukambani region, citing fears the visit may trigger a spread of Covid-19,” wrote the publication.

However, a statehouse insider has revealed the main reason why the Son of Jomo decided to cancel the Ukambani tour.

The insider, who requested anonymity, said the Ukambani tour was cancelled so that even the upcoming tour of the President to Rift Valley can also be cancelled.

The president’s handlers, according to the insider, said the President is very unpopular in Rift Valley and it will be a huge embarrassment if he visits the region at this time.

“Yes Ukambani tour was cancelled to allow the Rift Valley tour to be cancelled,” said the insider.

Rift Valley is Deputy President William Ruto’s political bastion and Uhuru has few supporters there.

The Kenyan DAILY POST