Friday, July 16, 2021 – The late Caroline Kangogo reportedly wrote a detailed suicide note explaining why she allegedly killed a police officer and a security expert and also ended her own life.

In her dying confession that was found saved as a draft in her kabambe (mulika mwizi) phone she was using to avoid being tracked by the DCI Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, Kangogo revealed that she was angered by her victims, Peter Ndwiga and Constable John Ogweno.

According to Kangogo, Ndwiga swindled her Ksh2.7 million in a car deal that is why she lured him to a hotel in Juja and killed him.

Detectives are already pursuing the lead to see if indeed Ndwiga’s death was a result of a deal gone sour.

“We suspect that Kangogo may have demanded the money back but was ignored.

“It is a theory we are pursuing. We have factual leads,” said one of the detectives on the case.

Details of why she murdered her colleague, John Ogweno, at Kasarani Police Station, Nakuru, however, remained scanty.

Kangogo allegedly shot herself dead at her parents’ home as the police were closing in on her over the two murders she had committed.

