Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 20, 2021 – Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has threatened to quit Twitter if the social media giant fails to meet his urgent demand.

On his official Twitter page, Owino, who was elected on the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket, demanded that Twitter should verify his official account after another account bearing the name Babu Owino was given the blue badge.

The account which has since changed the name to ‘Awino Babu’ shocked netizens who believe the account was a parody of the real Babu Owino account.

Babu said he will quit Twitter if the San Franciso-based company fails to resolve his issues in the coming weeks.

“If Twitter won’t verify my real account within the next few weeks then I’m sorry I will exit Twitter.Can’t/won’t settle for less at all,” he tweeted.

Netizens are now keen to see if Babu Owino will honor his words and quit Twitter if they will not yield to his demands.

The Kenyan DAILY POST