Friday, July 23, 2021 – High Court Judge, Aggrey Muchelule, has sent a message to President Uhuru Kenyatta after he was arrested on Thursday.

Muchelule was arrested alongside Justice Said Juma Chitembwe by sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and taken for questioning at DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road.

However, after two hours of interrogation, the two judges were released unconditionally.

Muchelule’s lawyer, Dunstan Omari, said his client was shocked by his arrest but thanked God that nothing was found in the office nor his home in Nairobi.

Muchelule also termed his arrest as an insult to the independence of the Judiciary.

Justice Muchelule was among the four High Court judges whose promotion to the appellate court was rejected by President Uhuru Kenyatta over alleged integrity issues.

He is currently attached to the Family Division.

The Kenyan DAILY POST