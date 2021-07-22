Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 22, 2021 – Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, has explained why President Uhuru Kenyatta is yet to sack his deputy, William Ruto, who has in the last 3 years been undermining him.

In an interview with KTN on Thursday, Tuju said Ruto is protected by the 2010 constitution and if it were not for the law, the DP would have been sacked.

“Ruto is extremely lucky. He opposed the 2010 constitution. He voted no, but that same law protects him from being removed unless he is impeached by Parliament,” Tuju said.

Tuju said his boss would rather spend his remaining days focusing on building the country, and not focusing on DP’s removal.

“The president’s focus is to build the economy and to build a lasting legacy as he heads home in 2022,” Tuju said.

On the reported looming alliance between the Jubilee party and Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party, Tuju said the two parties will never merge and what they did was to have a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) of working together ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST