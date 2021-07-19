Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 19, 2021 – Former Jubilee nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura, has weighed in on the current predicament facing Jubilee top leaders, Vice-Chair David Murathe, Chairman Nelson Dzuya, and Secretary-General Raphael Tuju.

For the last three days, the trio has been facing pressure from Jubilee Party members to resign or be forced out due to poor performances in the recent by-elections of Juja, Rurii, London, and Kiambaa.

Among those who have come out openly to call for changes is Kieni MP Kanini Kega and Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru.

Recounting how they were instrumental in his expulsion from the party, which ultimately led to him losing his senatorial seat earlier in May 2021, Mwaura said the ones who chased him from the party are the ones who are now being evicted from the party.

Mwaura said he has now been vindicated and all the lies peddled against him have now been trashed.

“The people who were used to chase me out of Jubilee Party are the ones being chased out by others. Mungu halali.

“The truth sets you free and in the fullness of time, all things are made beautiful.

“I have been vindicated. What goes around, comes around.

“Revenge belongs to the LORD,” Mwaura wrote on his Facebook page.

