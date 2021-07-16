Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 16, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, has broken her silence by commenting about the just concluded by-election in Kiambaa where United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, John Njuguna Wanjiku, thrashed Jubilee Party candidate, Kariri Njama.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Waiguru, who is a fierce Jubilee Party defender, admitted defeat and said the Jubilee leaders should learn two lessons from the Kiambaa defeat.

“In Kenya’s electoral history by-elections in Kenya have always been outliers with little or no relationship with the general election.

“Having said that, two warnings could be extracted for both UDA and Jubilee from these by-elections.

“For Jubilee, it is that its core supporters are unhappy and urgent action is needed to forestall further downwards slide,” Waiguru said.

She further belittled Deputy President William Ruto saying the Kiambaa win for UDA is the best they can do in Central Kenya.

“For UDA this is probably the best they will do in Central Kenya. That should worry DP Ruto who needs 101% of Mt Kenya support if his candidacy is to convert to the State House.

“But it is still a year before the 2022 elections which in politics is a lifetime,” she wrote.

