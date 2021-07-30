Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 30, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has vowed to continue fighting to ensure there is equity in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines globally.

Currently, only rich countries have access to the vaccines, with the United States having vaccinated more than half of the population.

However, here in Africa, only 0.1% of the population of close to 1 billion have been inoculated.

Speaking to Sky News on Thursday, Uhuru, who was winding up his three-day visit to the United Kingdom, said vaccine nationalism “has really shown how unequal the world is”.

“Where do we get these vaccines from, how are we able to protect our population? This is the fight that’s out there,” he said.

Uhuru said this is something that needs to be looked into.

“Nobody is going to be safe until everybody is safe. We need to come up with a way that there will be vaccine equity,” he said.

The father of the nation further called for intellectual property rights relating to Covid-19 jabs to be released to allow Kenya to manufacture its own supplies.

“We would do this in Kemri within the shortest time possible,”.

“On top of that, they have surpluses but are still not ready to share them with the rest of the world. That is the height, like I said, of nationalism, that really has been felt and this is something that we are fighting and we are going to fight day and night until we ensure that there is equity,” Uhuru said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST