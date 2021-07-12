Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 12, 2021 – A prominent lawyer and social media commentator has revealed the name of a Member of Parliament from Mount Kenya who could one day become President of the Republic of Kenya.

On his Facebook page on Monday, city lawyer, Wahome Thuku, said Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, is the most promising young leader from the Mount Kenya region, who could easily make it to the statehouse in the future.

“Let me make it clearer, I didn’t even care which party he was or he was at.

“Ndindi Nyoro is a young Mwai Kibaki in the making only that the political environment is different,” Wahome said.

He further noted that Ndindi Nyoro has promising potential that would be able to make him succeed in his political career.

“I can figure out president Nyoro. I can’t figure out President Moses Kuria,” he added.

Wahome further stated that if Murang’a County, where Nyoro hails from, will ever get to the top, then it is the Kiharu lawmaker who will get them there.

Nyoro is one of the leaders from the Mt Kenya region who are making efforts to ensure Deputy President William Ruto gains more support from the region ahead of the 2022 Presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST