Monday, July 19, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is reportedly burning the midnight oil trying to come out with the best formula for winning the 2022 presidential elections.

As it stands, Ruto is the man to beat during the August 9th, 2022 General Election.

However, despite his preparedness to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, the man from Sugoi is yet to announce his running mate in the 2022 political duel.

With the Mt Kenya region solidly behind his 2022 presidential bid, political pundits have been advising the second in command to choose a running mate from the vote-rich region.

On Monday, Tigania West MP, John Mutunga, urged Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi to shelve his presidential ambitions and support Ruto’s quest.

Mutunga said Muturi doesn’t have the financial muscle to mount a presidential bid in 2022 and should instead agree to deputise Ruto.

The Tangatanga lawmaker said if Muturi joins Ruto, the duo will be unstoppable and will give their competitors a run for their money.

The Kenyan DAILY POST