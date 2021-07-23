Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 23, 2021 – Lawyer Dunstan Omari has revealed the main reason why sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) raided the offices of Justices Aggrey Muchelule and Said Juma Chitembwe on Thursday.

The DCI detectives rummaged the offices of the two judges who have been nicknamed ‘enemies of the state’

Omari, who is Muchelule‘s lawyer, confirmed that the detective raided the offices following a tip-off that there was an exchange of money in the cases the two justices were handling.

“They were arrested by the battery of waiting police officers. They drove back to the chambers of Justice Muchelule and were told that there has been an exchange of money and that money was within his (Muchelule’s chambers).

“A search was conducted. Not even a coin was found within the chambers of Muchelule,” Omari stated.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, on the other hand, has denied any involvement in the arrest of the two judges.

DPP Noordin Haji made it clear, in a statement, his office did not sanction the DCI to carry out the arrest of the two judges.

The Kenyan DAILY POST