Tuesday, July 6, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has made a big blunder that may put brakes on his presidential ambitions in 2022.

Ruto, 54, has a steady lead when it comes to his presidential bid which has a full backing of the Mt Kenya region especially the solid Kikuyu community vote.

However, with one year until the 2022 presidential election, the DP and his aides have made a major blunder that may be a big setback to his 2022 presidential ambitions.

With most Kikuyu businessmen and women supporting his bid, Ruto like warthog has forgotten the input of local businessmen and women and has gone to a foreign country to hire men and women to print him United Democratic Alliance (UDA) branded Tshirts, caps, and other campaign paraphernalia

According to blogger Robert Alai, Ruto has contracted a Dubai-based firm to print his election materials instead of offering the job to millions of ‘hustlers’ who are struggling to put food on their tables.

“As hustlers in Kenya wait for manna from heaven, hustlers in Dubai print the hustlers’ T-Shirts. Awuoro!,”Alai wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

