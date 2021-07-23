Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 23, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s lieutenants have claimed that the government is using security agencies to frustrate and intimidate politicians close to the second in command.

Addressing the press on Friday after Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua was arrested, Ruto’s allies led by Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, vowed to stand with their arrested colleague, who is linked to a Sh 12 billion corruption syndicate.

At the same time, Kang’ata revealed that Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, is set to be arrested on Monday, on charges similar to Gachagua, saying the main reason for their arrests is because of humiliating the President during the just concluded by-election in Kiambaa, where United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, John Njuguna Wanjiku won the seat.

“We are also aware that our friend Moses Kuria is set to be arrested on Monday and the reason for these two arrests is because of the good works the two gentlemen did in Kiambaa,” Kang’ata stated.

On his part, Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wa, said they will not be intimidated by the state and that they were all ready to be arrested if fighting for the rights of common citizens is the cause.

“We shall not be intimidated, we shall stand for the truth and fight for the common mwananchi. We are going to the DCI right now to stand with our friend Gachagua.

“They can as well arrest all of us including Itumbi if they want to. They have asked for all my video clips addressing the public, looking for charges of incitement,” Ichung’wa said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST