Sunday, July 18, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has sent a message to Kenyans after United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, John Njuguna Wanjiku, won the Kiambaa by-election.
Moses Kuria was Wanjiku’s chief campaigner with the backing of Deputy President William Ruto in the high-stakes by-election,
Taking to social media on Sunday, Kuria revealed that during his first attempt at the parliamentary seat in 2014, Ruto played a crucial role that saw him elected to parliament.
According to Kuria, the second in command took it upon himself to ensure that he campaigned for him in the by-elections of Gatundu.
To reciprocate the love, Moses Kuria has vowed to support Ruto in his bid and this was evident during the Kiambaa by-election where Moses Kuria was seen among the leaders who played a key role in ensuring that the UDA candidate wins the poll.
“Exactly 7 years today, on 18th July 2014, the Deputy President William Ruto campaigned for me in the Gatundu South By-Election. 7 years later almost to the hour I have found myself campaigning for Hon Njuguna Kawanjiku with all my all.
“Moral of the story, ukiinuliwa inua wengine,” Kuria wrote on his Facebook page.
