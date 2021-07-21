Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



.

Wednesday, 21 July 2021 – Bongo singer, Diamond Platnumz, is among the most expensive artists to book in East Africa.

Promoters who need his services must have very deep pockets and meet his crazy demands.

Diamond Platnumz’s manager Sallam SK revealed in a recent interview what it takes to book him for a show.

According to Sallam SK, Diamond charges 70,000$(about Ksh 7 Million) for a show outside Tanzania.

Besides that, you have to fly him in a private jet and cover the food and accommodation for him and his crew (remember the expenses are not included in the performance fee).

When booking for accommodation, he demands 4 double rooms, one single room, and one Presidential Suite Room.

For local shows in Tanzania, the singer charges 20,000$(about Ksh 2 Million).

Being one of the highest-paid singers in East Africa, the flamboyant singer recently shipped in a brand new Rolls Royce Cullinan 2021 worth over Sh 70 Million.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.